Top 10 world news today: Trump pledges 'transition', chaos in US, and more

After the great mayhem that the United States witnessed today, Donald Trump finally said that there will be "orderly transition" which will lead to the presidency of Joe Biden. Earlier, there was chaos and violence after pro-Trump protesters stormed into the in the Captiol building in Washington which shook the entire world. In South Asia, an anti-terrorism court issued arrest warrant against global terrorist Masood Azhar.

Click on headlines to read more

Trump finally concedes defeat, pledges 'orderly transition' after Congress affirms Biden win



Outgoing US President Donald Trump has offered the clearest signal yet that he would voluntarily leave office on January 20, pledging there would be an "orderly transition" to Joe Biden's presidency.

Pakistan court issues arrest warrant against JeM chief Masood Azhar

An anti-terrorism court has issued an arrest warrant against terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on terror financing charges on Thursday in Pakistan.

US democracy is 'limping', say the Russians

Amid surprise and condemnation of violence at Capitol Hill in early hours of Thursday (Indian time), America is faking a lot of flak for the unprecedented events. Latest in the list are USA's cold war nemesis Russia. On Thursday, a high ranking Russian official said that American democracy was "limping on both feet".

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledges to strengthen defence capabilities at rare party congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday vowed he would boost his country's defence capabilities at a rare congress session as the country faces international sanctions and pressure.

Berlin to examine parliament security after US Capitol violence



Germany will be examining its security for its parliament as the speaker of the house said on Thursday. This move comes after angry protestors stormed into US Capitol on Wednesday.

Trump is 'menace', must be removed and held accountable for Capitol attack: US media

Donald Trump, whose "seditious rhetoric" incited a violent attack on the Capitol, is a "menace" and is unfit to remain in office and must be removed, US media outlets have asserted, as they tore into the American President, demanding that he be held accountable through impeachment proceedings or criminal prosecution.

US Capitol violence: Death toll rises to 4, public emergency in Washington DC



Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol.

Woman shot dead in US capitol violence was strong Trump supporter and military veteran

The woman who died during a violent rally at the US Capitol was an air force veteran and long time supporter of President Donald Trump.

AUS vs IND: BCCI formally writes to Cricket Australia about Brisbane's hard quarantine

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday wrote to Cricket Australia (CA) as the Indian cricket board look for relaxation in hard quarantine protocols of Brisbane for the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

'Unimaginable and Disgraceful', Hollywood reacts to Capitol attack

The violent riots at the Capitol Hill shocked the entire world, and several Hollywood stars including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Sacha Baron Cohen and many others are speaking out on social media.

