Woman shot dead in US capitol violence was strong Trump supporter and military veteran

The woman who died during a violent rally at the US Capitol was an air force veteran and long time supporter of President Donald Trump.

Ashli Babbitt came to Washington from San Diego, her husband told the local news station KUSI, adding that she was a passionate supporter of Trump, reports The Guardian.

Four people died on Wednesday, but Washington police chief Robert Contee said only Babbitt lost her life due to the violence caused in the rally.

The 35-year-old had also served the US Air Force and was shot dead amid the unrest that erupted after protesters stormed the Capitol building due to which some security personnel used their guns to control the violent mob.

In her Twitter account's bio, Babbitt noted her love for her country and recently retweeted messages in Trump's support and those participating in Wednesday's rally.

Her Twitter account was filled with posts that supported Trump and denounced the presidential election in November.

"Nothing will stop us....they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours....dark to light!", she tweeted on Tuesday.

Her mother-in-law reportedly told KUSI that she doesn't know why the military veteran decided to participate in the rally.