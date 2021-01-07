Berlin to examine parliament security after US Capitol violence

Germany will be examining its security for its parliament as per the speaker of the house said Thursday. This move comes after angry protestors stormed into US Capitol on Wednesday.

During the summers last year, Germany witnessed similar sorts of the situation as the demonstrators, protesting against Merkel administration's restrictions due to COVID-19, tried to enter the Reichstag parliament building. However, they were repelled by police forces.

Following chaotic scenes overnight in the Capitol, German parliament speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble said he would examine "what conclusions should be drawn from this for the protection of the Bundestag", his office said in a statement.

The Bundestag is the lower house in Germany with lawmaker strength of 709, whereas, Reichstag is the building where the work is carried out.

The German embassy in the United States requested to provide a report on how the "violent excesses could have happened in the Capitol".

The federal interior ministry, security forces of the parliamentary groups, and the state of Berlin have been given the task to examine Bundestag's protection and whether it needs to be beefed up.

Many lawmakers of far-right AfD party were involved in the anti-virus restrictions march. They have also been accused of inviting into the parliament building protesters who went on to harass other MPs. However, leaders of the AfD released a statement Thursday denying any links to heated virus-sceptic protests in front of the Reichstag building last year.

"Anyone who equates the unrest in Washington with the demonstrations that took place before the Reichstag building in Berlin, and who points to our party's sympathy for these events, is abusing the anarchist events for political purposes in Germany," they said in a statement.