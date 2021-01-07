Video of Indian flag spotted in pro-Trump rally at US Capitol goes viral

An Indian flag was spotted at the pro-Trump rally outside the US Capitol in Washington on Friday.

Amid the massive protests, which saw people carrying flags of the United States and of 'Trump 2020' and 'Trump 2024', one person also waived Indian tricolour.

The video of this incident went viral, with several people criticising the act as it was the US's internal matter and the protesters caused vandalisation in the Capitol Hill.

A user wrote that he appreciates "national pride", but the act is "ridiculous".

"What moron was waving the Indian flag there????? I'm all for national pride but this is ridiculous," he wrote on Twitter.

BJP Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi also slammed the act, saying it's a "fight, we definitely don't need to participate in".

BJP Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi also slammed the act, saying it's a "fight, we definitely don't need to participate in".

"Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don't need to participate in..."

Senior Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said one must feel "ashamed" for holding the tricolour "in such violent & criminal acts in another country".

"Whoever is waving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don't use our tricolour to participate in such violent & criminal acts in another country," Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter.

Here are more comments.

This Indian flag amongst this mob is very disturbing. Punish the culprit for disrespecting my country's flag.

Does the person with the Indian flag even *know* what they're doing?

But, in a hilarious post, comedian Vir Das advised the flag bearer that a large crowd does not imply a "cricket match".

"Dear random Indian dude waving Indian flag at the #CapitolRiots. Every large crowd IS NOT A CRICKET MATCH," Das tweeted.

Dear random Indian dude waving Indian flag at the #CapitolRiots

Every large crowd IS NOT A CRICKET MATCH! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 7, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, following pro-Trump protesters storming the Capitol Hill which caused mayhem, US Congress finally certified Joe Biden as the winner of 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump also conceded his defeat, despite implying that the election was not fair, saying there will be an "orderly transition".

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement.



