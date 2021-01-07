North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledges to strengthen defence capabilities at rare party congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday vowed he would boost his country's defence capabilities at a rare congress session as the country faces international sanctions and pressure.

In his work report to the Workers' Party congress Kim pledged to place "the state defence capabilities on a much higher level, and put forth goals for realising it", the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The Eighth Party Congress, which began on Tuesday, comes as North Korea faces increasing economic crises caused by a self-imposed border lockdown to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, a series of natural disasters, and international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme.

It comes just weeks before Joe Biden's inauguration as US president after unprecedented personal meetings between Kim and outgoing President Donald Trump failed to lead to a breakthrough in denuclearisation talks or a loosening of sanctions.

In sessions on Wednesday, Kim discussed policies to make a "tangible turn in improving the people's living standard," a day after he admitted that previous economic goals had fallen short, state media reported.

To secure a "peaceful environment" for the people and country, Kim called for "placing state defence capabilities on a much higher level, and put forth goals for realizing it."

The party congress being held in Pyongyang is the first since 2016, which was, in turn, the first since 1980.

Since announcing a self-declared moratorium on nuclear testing and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches from 2018, Kim has called for continued production of nuclear weapons for his arsenal, launched a series of smaller missiles, and unveiled what would be North Korea's largest ICBM yet at a parade in October.

North Korea has not officially confirmed any coronavirus infections, although it has reported thousands of "suspected cases" to the World Health Organization and imposed strident measures to prevent an outbreak.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump had an extraordinary diplomatic bromance with Kim, but talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since the two men's second summit in Hanoi broke down in February 2019 over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.