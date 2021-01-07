'Unimaginable and Disgraceful', Hollywood reacts to Capitol attack

The violent riots at the Capitol Hill shocked the entire world, and several Hollywood stars including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Sacha Baron Cohen and many others are speaking out on social media.

On Wednesday, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump showed their anger over President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election and swarmed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. The protest took place at the time when members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes. The violent attack resulted in at least four deaths.



'Avengers' actor Chris Evans tweeted, “I am speechless.”

Sean Penn tweeted, ''Hell hath no fury like a narcissist scorned''

Mark Ruffalo shared the video of protest and wrote, '' It's all BS. Look now at the face of lawlessness, look at this willful ignorance, remember these people. They are the enemies of democracy''.

Popstar Pink says she is "ashamed" of the events that took place on Capitol Hill, wrote, "As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America."



Ashton Kutcher tweeted, "Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That's being a patriot!"

Sacha Baron Cohen, urged Mark Zuckerberg to ban Trump. "Is that finally enough for you to act?! It''s time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!" he tweeted.

Hey Mark Zuckerberg, @jack, @SusanWojcicki and @sundarpichai -- Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy.



Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?!



