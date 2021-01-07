Selena Gomez calls out social media platforms for aggregating the riots at Capitol Hill

Singer Selena Gomez has called out social media platforms for their role in the riots that took place in the Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday.



The singer shared a message on Twitter and explained that she felt the platforms and their top executives had a major role to play in the riots that attempted insurrection.



"Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring together and allow people to build community," Gomez wrote on Twitter.

"Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Susan Wojcicki - you have all failed the American people today, and I hope you're going to fix things moving forward," she further added.

In her tweet, she tagged executives like Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and others. Her tweet came hours after thousands of pro-Trump supporters took to the Capitol, breaking barricades and storming inside.



Thousands of the rioters shouting "Trump" and "USA, USA" overwhelmed the police and pushed the barriers around the Capitol and rushed after the joint session adjourned for the Senate and the House of Representatives met separately to consider objections to the Electoral College votes from Arizona.



The riot started when Congress that was holding a joint session to ratify the Electoral College votes electing Democrats Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.