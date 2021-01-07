AUS vs IND: BCCI formally writes to Cricket Australia about Brisbane's hard quarantine

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday wrote to Cricket Australia (CA) as the Indian cricket board look for relaxation in hard quarantine protocols of Brisbane for the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

BCCI reminded the Australian board that they are done with strict isolation. According to a PTI report, a top BCCI executive has written to CA head Earl Eddings as the board reminded him of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two board on the modalities of the tour which never had a specification of two hard quarantine in separate cities.

The Brisbane Test is scheduled to start on January 15 and the strict quarantine rules, as of now, will restrict the players to just their hotel rooms after the end of day’s play.

"The discussions are still on but today BCCI has formally sent a letter seeking relaxation of hard quarantine for its players if they are to have the match in Brisbane," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"The MoU that was signed never mentioned about two hard quarantines. India have done one hard quarantine in Sydney (practice and back to hotel room)," he added.

The BCCI has made a simple demand that players want to be with each other inside the hotel bio-bubble as they did in the IPL.

"The BCCI's demand is simple. The players want to mingle with each other inside the hotel bio-bubble like they did in the IPL. They want to have their meals together inside the hotel and also have team meetings together. That's not a big demand," he informed.

Cricket Australia’s communication has stated that players can be with each other but only those residing on the same floor. Hence, players from two different floors cannot come in contact with each other.

"The BCCI has told CA that the relaxation of the quarantine rules should be given in writing. During India's hard quarantine in Sydney after reaching from UAE, there used to be police personnel in each floor ensuring that there is no breach of bio-safety protocols.

"Hopefully, nothing of that sort will happen if the team travels to Brisbane. All we want is IPL style bio-bubble."

Meanwhile, if the Queensland authorities don’t ease down the quarantine rules, the fourth Test could be played in Sydney.