'Was missing my dad': Mohammed Siraj on getting emotional during Indian national anthem

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday got emotional as the Indian national anthem boomed at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of the third Test. Siraj was seen wiping off his tears as both the teams lined up for their respective national anthem. After the end of day’s play, Siraj revealed why he got emotional as he said that he was missing his father, who had passed away around a week after the Indian team landed in Australia.

Siraj, who had the option of heading home to be with his family, stayed with the team in a bid to serve his nation, which was his father’s dream as well. Siraj, who made his debut in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, said his father always wanted me to play Test cricket and would have been proud today.

“I was missing my dad during the national anthem. My dad always wanted me to play Test cricket and he would have been really proud to see me in whites for India,” Siraj told reporters in a virtual press conference after the end of Day 1’s play in Sydney.

Mohammed Siraj on why he got so emotional while the National Anthem was being played at the SCG.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zo0Wc8h14A — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2021 ×

ALSO READ: Labuschagne, Pucovski half-centuries give Australia edge on Day 1 of Sydney Test

Even if there's little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said "You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country." 🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qAwIyiUrSI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 7, 2021 ×

I just want certain people to remember this picture. He is #SirajMohammed and this is what the national anthem means to him pic.twitter.com/eJi9Xeww8E — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 7, 2021 ×

India on Thursday toiled hard against Australia in what was Day 1 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. On a flat track, the Indian bowlers kept their bowling tight but Australia ended up with 166/2 at stumps.

ALSO READ: Watch: Mohammed Siraj gets teary-eyed during national anthem before Sydney Test

Navdeep Saini made his Test debut for India and Siraj, who was placed at mid-on, was seen talking to the debutant despite being just one Test old. The bonding shows the unity in the Indian team.

“Navdeep Saini and I have played a lot for India A. I was just telling him to focus on his bowling just like India A days and bowl consistent line and lengths,” Siraj said.

Rishabh Pant dropped two catches, both of Will Pucovski, which proved costly as the Aussie Test debutant went on to register a half-century. However, Siraj was not focusing on dropped chances and rather said that they, as a team know how to move quickly from an incident.

“Dropped catches are part of cricket. Obviously, a bowler gets irked after dropped catches but we are a team and know how to move on from an incident quickly,” Siraj said.

When asked what will be India’s plan on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Siraj said the bowling unit is focusing on putting pressure on the Aussies by bowling tight.

“We are trying to build pressure by bowling consistent line and lenghts. If we can bowl tight and build presure with dot balls then it can help us,” Siraj said.

The Day 2 of India vs Australia third Test will start early at 4:30 AM IST.