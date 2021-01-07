Watch: Mohammed Siraj gets teary-eyed during national anthem before Sydney Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday got emotional and teary-eyed when the Indian national anthem was being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground before the start of third Test’s play. Siraj, who made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, was seen wiping his tears rolling down his face. Whereas Jasprit Bumrah was seen trying to lighten him up in what was a heartfelt moment.

Siraj, who lost his father around a week after Team India landed in Australia for the gruelling tour, has had a brilliant start to his Test career as he picked up five wickets in his debut match. And on Day 1 of the Sydney Test, Siraj dismissed star opener, David Warner, for cheap as he forced the Aussie opener to edge one to Cheteshwar Pujara in the slip cordon.

With his superb debut, Siraj became the first Indian debutant to pick five wickets in a Test match as he ended with a match haul of five wickets for 77 runs.

Mohammed Shami was the last Indian bowler to pick at least five wickets in Test debut in November 2013. Shami achieved the feat against West Indies in Kolkata.

This is not the first time Siraj got emotional during the Indian national anthem while representing India. Siraj was also seen getting emotional when he made his T20I debut for India against New Zealand in Rajkot in the year 2017. Siraj replaced Ashish Nehra in the playing XI and the youngster was seen wiping off his tears at the end of the national anthem.