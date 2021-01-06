Virat Kohli's captaincy feats against Australia unlikely to be emulated soon: Ravi Shastri

The Indian cricket team is looking to win back-to-back Test series on Australian soil with the four-Test series against Australia firmly locked at 1-1. India, in the 2018/19 tour of Australia, became the first Asian side to defeat Australia in Australia as the Virat Kohli-led visitors won the series 2-1. In 2016/17, when Australia visited India, the hosts won the series 2-1.

The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri has said that he can't see the feat of winning against Australia, both at home and away, by the Indian team led by Kohli emulated by any other Indian captain for a very long time.

India defeated Australia 2-1 after terrific batting display by the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara whereas Kohli led the side with passion and aggression to match the Aussie side on their home soil.

"The satisfaction gained in registering India's first series win in Australia after 71 years of heartbreak was immense," Shastri says in the book 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia' which is the latest in a series of publications from the Bradman Museum.

ALSO READ: A fan who attended the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG, tests positive for COVID-19

"I can't see Virat's feat of winning against Australia both at home and away being emulated by another Indian captain for a very long time.

"The great thing about success in Australia is that it doesn't come easily.

Shastri added that sportspersons command respect when they win the hard away while adding this is why this Indian team commands respect from the Aussies after humbling them with fast-bowling resources.

"As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect.

ALSO READ: AUS vs IND: Tensions broil over Team India Brisbane boycott reports

"Indian teams have done well in Australia since the turn of the (21st) century, but didn't have the depth of fast-bowling resources.

"That's why this Indian team commanded respect from the hard-to-please Aussies like few others in the past."

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the third Test in Sydney, scheduled to start from January 7.