A fan who attended the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG, tests positive for COVID-19

A fan present who attended India vs Australia the Boxing Day Test match has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Melbourne Cricket Club confirmed on Wednesday. According to the club's statement, the fan was not infectious while attending the game on Day 2 – December 27, 2020, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Department of Health and Human Services has also urged the other spectators to get themselves tested and isolate if they sat nearby.

“The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result,” said the MCC in an official statement.

“While the patron was not infectious while attending the Boxing Day Test at the MCG and subsequently tested positive to COVID-19, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

“Extensive cleaning of the MCG took place after each day of the Boxing Day Test and, out of an abundance of caution, a deep clean of the identified area is now underway. During an event at the MCG, high levels of constant cleaning occurs and there are over 275 hand sanitising stations located throughout the venue,” it added.

Sydney will be hosting the third Test and the New South Wales government has now made the wearing of masks mandatory at all times for the crowd at the SCG Test.

As per Reuters, the Sydney Cricket Ground will host just 10,000 spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

“I want to stress that Victoria announcing a new case that they don’t yet know the source of at the MCG is obviously influencing our thinking about what we should be doing to keep New South Wales safe,” New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard was quoted as saying.