Quarantine is challenging when life in Sydney is normal: India captain Ajinkya Rahane

Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday tried to play down the quarantine controversy as he stated that Indian contingent is "not annoyed" with the stringent bio-secure protocols but accepted that it was "challenging" to be confined to their hotel when life outside seems to be "normal".

There have been reports that the Indian team has been unhappy with quarantine protocols in Sydney, where they have been confined to the hotel with stricter rules set to follow ahead of the fourth Test in Brisbane.

"We are not at all annoyed but yes there are some challenges in quarantine as life in Sydney is completely normal. We are not at all annoyed and we know what's our priority here," the Indian captain made it clear while fielding a series of questions on the eve of the third Test on Wednesday.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Indian team is trying to pull out of Brisbane Test and make the last match of the series played at the Sydney Cricket Ground as well. However, Rahane said that as players, they are focused on the game and the BCCI and team management will take a call on the venue of the fourth and final Test.

"We all are prepared and we want to play some good cricket. We know that life in Sydney is normal but players are stuck in their rooms which is okay. We know how to handle it and we are prepared for any kind of situation.

"It's about being in the moment and playing some good cricket," said India's hero of eight-wicket victory in Melbourne.

"First thing first, we are not complaining about anything and we are just focussed on the game. Just want to start well.

"We as players are just focussing on this Test match and management, they will take the decision. For us, it's all about giving our best on the field. Test match is starting tomorrow and we want to do well as a team and win the Test match," said the non-controversial team leader.

According to reports, the BCCI and CA are in discussion on possible relaxation of quarantine protocols players can get in Queensland. A call on the fourth Test is likely to be taken during the Sydney Test, starting from January 7.