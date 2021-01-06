India announce playing XI for Sydney Test vs Australia; Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini start

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the playing XI for the third Test against Australia, scheduled to start from January 7 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Mayank Agarwal has been dropped from the side with Rohit Sharma replacing the opener in the playing XI. Whereas pacer Navdeep Saini has been handed Test debut as he replaces an injured Umesh Yadav in the side.

Team India XI vs Australia for Sydney Test:

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Mayank Agarwal, who has looked out of form, has been replaced by veteran Rohit as he takes the place in the playing XI. Rohit will also be deputy to captain Rahane for the remaining two Test matches. Navdeep Saini, who has had a tremendous rise in world cricket, gets his Test debut in Sydney after impressing for India in the limited-overs format.

Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the Test series due to calf injury, was replaced by Saini in the line-up.

"It's unfortunate that Umesh got injured, we will surely miss him and Shami. But this gives an opportunity to others. I'm really happy the way Siraj stood up in the last game," said Rahane in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"We're all happy to have Rohit Sharma back. He brings a lot of experience to the side. He has been batting really well in the nets. He has been opening for us so he will definitely bat at the top of the order," the Indian captain added.

Interestingly, India will go with their third new opening pair for the Sydney Test. India opened with Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal in Adelaide, they went with Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal in Melbourne. Now, the visitors have decided to pair Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the XI.

India, after losing the Adelaide Test, bounced back strong in the series by winning the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by eight wickets. While India don't have a strong record in Sydney, they have come agonisingly close of winning Test matches in Sydney, only to lose out of the win by narrow margins - the latest being in 2019.