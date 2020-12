ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was named as the ICC Male Player of the Decade. Kohli accumulated most runs in the last decade with a staggering 20, 396 runs under his belt. The Indian skipper also posted more centuries - 66 - in the last decade and also most half-centuries 94. Kohli also had the highest average (70+ innings) - 56.97 and also lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

