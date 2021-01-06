'You have to look at his record': Tom Moody on Steve Smith bouncing back in form

Steve Smith's form has seen a drastic drop in the on-going series against India. The Australian batsman started off the series on a high as he scored back-to-back quickfire centuries in the first two ODIs against India, however, he has had a disappointing score in the Tests.

In the first Test, Smith was dismissed for 1 in the first innings, and then only got to play a few balls in the 2nd innings. In the 2nd Test, the batsman was dismissed for a duck and 8 in the two innings, and now questions are being raised on his form.

However, Smith might go all out in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Tom Moody said that Smith has the ability to burst out and rattle the oppositions when he is least expected to.

“You have to look at his record, he is overdue, that doesn’t give you any guarantees but what it tells us that there is a caged lion ready to burst out and there is no one more determined than him to make sure that he is scoring runs in the new year,” Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

“There is always that talk between Williamson, and Kohli and Smith, so he will be very keen to make sure he remains in that conversation regularly,” Moody further added.

India take on Australia in the SCG Test beginning on Thursday with the series levelled 1-1.