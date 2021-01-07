'I am absolutely fine': Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after treatment for cardiac arrest

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. Ganguly, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering a mild cardiac arrest walked out while being accompanied by his wife Dona.

Hundreds of youths gathered outside the hospital as Ganguly addressed the crowd by saying he is absolutely fine and will resume work soon.

"I am absolutely fine and hope that I will resume my work soon," the Board of Control for Cricket in India president and the former national captain told reporters.

"I also hope to fly soon," he added.

Sourav Ganguly addresses a crowd outside the hospital after getting discharged

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital.

We've got some good news.



The BCCI President Mr @SGanguly99 has been discharged from the hospital in Kolkata.



"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," he said

Ganguly suffered a heart attack while working out in his regular gym session on Saturday and was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata. The BCCI chief underwent an angioplasty operation.

"His heart today is as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old," cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty told reporters.

"Sourav can participate in a marathon, fly a plane, or even get back to cricket if he wants without this event being any setback."

However, Ganguly’s cardiac arrest was followed by a series of event on social media platforms as many accused an oil brand of which Ganguly is a brand ambassador of making false claims about healthy heart through a cricket icon. The oil advertisements were pulled off the air because of the incident.

The company said it was "a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone" as they confirmed a halt in the commercials.

Ganguly retired from Test cricket in 2008 having scored 7,212 runs including 16 centuries. He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals. The former Indian captain is now the president of BCCI.