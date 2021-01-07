'I am absolutely fine': Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after treatment for cardiac arrest

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 07, 2021, 01.53 PM(IST)

File photo of Sourav Ganguly. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. Ganguly, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering a mild cardiac arrest walked out while being accompanied by his wife Dona.  

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. Ganguly, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering a mild cardiac arrest walked out while being accompanied by his wife Dona.  

Hundreds of youths gathered outside the hospital as Ganguly addressed the crowd by saying he is absolutely fine and will resume work soon.  

"I am absolutely fine and hope that I will resume my work soon," the Board of Control for Cricket in India president and the former national captain told reporters. 

"I also hope to fly soon," he added. 

WATCH: Sourav Ganguly addresses a crowd outside the hospital after getting discharged

×

 

×

ALSO READ: Labuschagne, Pucovski half-centuries give Australia edge on Day 1 of Sydney Test

Ganguly suffered a heart attack while working out in his regular gym session on Saturday and was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata. The BCCI chief underwent an angioplasty operation.  

"His heart today is as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old," cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty told reporters. 

"Sourav can participate in a marathon, fly a plane, or even get back to cricket if he wants without this event being any setback." 

ALSO READ: Watch: Mohammed Siraj gets teary-eyed during national anthem before Sydney Test

However, Ganguly’s cardiac arrest was followed by a series of event on social media platforms as many accused an oil brand of which Ganguly is a brand ambassador of making false claims about healthy heart through a cricket icon. The oil advertisements were pulled off the air because of the incident.  

The company said it was "a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone" as they confirmed a halt in the commercials. 

Ganguly retired from Test cricket in 2008 having scored 7,212 runs including 16 centuries. He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals. The former Indian captain is now the president of BCCI.  

 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 07, 2021 | 3rd Test - Day Stumps
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21
AUS
166/2
(55.0 ov)
 VS
IND
Full Scorecard →
Jan 03, 2021 | 2nd Test
Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
SA
(75.4 ov) 302
(13.2 ov) 67/0
VS
SL
157 (40.3 ov)
211 (56.5 ov)
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jan 03, 2021 | 2nd Test
Pakistan in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
NZ
(158.5 ov) 659/6 dec
VS
PAK
297 (83.5 ov)
186 (81.4 ov)
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App