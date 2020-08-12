Top 10 world news today: Scottish train derailment, Hong Kong suspends extradition agreements and more

'Serious injuries' reported after Scottish train derails during storms

A passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland on Wednesday, with reports of "serious injuries" in what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described as "an extremely serious incident".

Hong Kong suspends extradition agreements with France and Germany

Amid tensions over the national security bill, the Hong Kong government said today that it has suspended its extradition agreements with France and Germany.

Belarusians should have the 'freedoms that they are demanding': Pompeo

Belarusians should be given "the freedoms that they are demanding", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, urging authorities in the former Soviet republic not to harm protesters.

Amid skepticism, Russia says will produce 5 million vaccine doses by Dec-Jan

After Russian President Putin announced the "first" coronavirus vaccine was ready to be launched in the country, the health ministry said that it planned to produce 5 million doses by December-January.

Japan PM's near-identical speeches in Hiroshima and Nagasaki spark anger

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been accused of delivering two near-identical speeches to mark the anniversaries of the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

'Daigou' money laundering racket: Australian police arrest two men

Australian police have arrested two men on suspicion of moving tens of millions of dollars of illicit drug money through a Sydney-based "daigou", a surrogate shopping business popular with Chinese.

HK's Apple Daily taking legal action against unlawful seizure of materials

Jimmy Lai, the founder of Hong Kong's tabloid newspaper Apple Daily was recently released from bail after being put in police custody under the city's new National Security Law.

China denounces US health chief's criticism over virus as 'political show'

China said on Wednesday that US Health Secretary Alex Azar has performed the "worst in the world" in controlling the novel coronavirus, rejecting criticism of China made by Azar during a three-day trip to Taiwan this week.

South Korea investigations threaten North Korea's 'underground railroad'

A combination of an unprecedented pressure campaign and coronavirus border closures and an by a South Korean government keen to engage with North Korea may destroy networks defectors have long used to start new lives, activist groups say.

Dialogue over oppression, says Taiwanese president while extending support to Hong Kong

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on August 12 called on China to resolve issues in Hong Kong through dialogue instead of “oppressing the people”.