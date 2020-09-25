Top 10 world news today: Russia on US for election 'non-interference' and more

Putin and Trump Photograph:( Reuters )
Here are the top 10 news that dominated the world arena
Putin calls on US for guarantees on election 'non-interference'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for agreement between his country and the United States to guarantee not to engage in cyber-meddling in each other's elections. Read more
China rebuked at UNHRC over Hong Kong, Xinjiang
China was on Friday called out at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) by the West to restore basic legal rights in Hong Kong and open up to scrutiny its remote Xinjiang region where more than one million ethnic Uighurs are held. Read more
US calls China's Guam-style attack video 'propaganda' designed to 'antagonise'
The United States has slammed a Chinese air force video that seemed to show a simulated attack on a facility in the country calling it a "propaganda" designed to coerce and antagonise. Read more
White House says Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls
White House on Friday defended US President Donald Trump by saying that he will accept the results of a "free and fair" election after he hinted that he might not accept defeat peacefully in the upcoming presidential election. Read more
Nearly 16,000 mosques destroyed in Xinjiang by China: Australian think tank
An Australian think tank, on Friday, has accused China of illegally demolishing thousands of mosques in the Xinjiang province. Read more
Alexei Navalny to stay in Germany for few more weeks to recover fully
Russia's Kremlin critic and opposition politician Alexei Navalny may take weeks to recover and leave Germany, his spokeswoman has reported. Read more
Kim Jong Un apologised for killing of South Korean citizen: Seoul
Kim Jong Un on Friday offered a rare apology over the killing of South Korean in North Korean waters. Read more
Turkey orders arrest of 82 including mayor over pro-Kurdish protest
Turkish authorities on Friday issued arrest warrants for 82 people, including a mayor, over pro-Kurdish protests six years ago, officials and local media said. Read more
Prosecutors open terror inquiry into Paris knife attack