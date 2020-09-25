US election 2020: White House says Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls

White House on Friday defended US President Donald Trump by saying that he will accept the results of a "free and fair" election after he hinted that he might not accept defeat peacefully in the upcoming presidential election.

Trump had earlier cast doubts on mail-in voting which is set to be used in a big way in various US state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: 'It's not North Korea': Top leaders remind Trump after he threatens of not quitting presidency

"We're going to have to see what happens," Trump told reporters. "I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster," the US president asserted.

However, the remark has not gone well with the Republican and Democractic top leaders who have warned Trump of dire consequences if he plants such doubts is Americans' minds.

Also read: Trump refuses to commit on peaceful transition of power after US elections

The Republican Senate Speaker Mitch McConnell on Thursday felt it was important to reassure the American voters that the leader who emerges as the winner in the US elections 2020 will be taking over the office on January, as per the original plan.

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020 ×

The Democratic House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi — who has been a victim of name calling by Trump — reminded Trump that this was not North Korea, and dictatorship will not work here. "You are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President."

A critic of Trump, Senator Bernie Sanders too spoke against Trump's threat and said, "Under Donald Trump, we have a president who has little respect for our constitution or the rule of law."

Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 24, 2020 ×

The leaders spoke out after Trump has repeatedly blamed the mail-in voting system and alleged the system to be a fraud. On Wednesday he alleged that all the mail-in votes would somehow be for his rival Joe Biden.