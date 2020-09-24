Trump refuses to commit on peaceful transition of power after US elections

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to clearly state his stand on the peaceful transfer of power if he loses the US elections on November 3.

"We're going to have to see what happens," Trump told reporters. "I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster," the US president asserted.

Trump had earlier cast doubts on mail-in voting which is set to be used in a big way in various US state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to, get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful, you'll have a very peaceful, there won't be a transfer, frankly," the US president said, adding,"There'll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. And you know, who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else."

Trump is pitched against Joe Biden during the US elections with most opinion polls showing the Democratic candidate ahead of the US president with less than two months to go for the polls.

The US president has also promised to fill the seat of US Supreme ahead of the elections after the recent death of Ginsburg,87, who had passed away last week.

"I think we should go very quickly," Trump asserted just days before he is due to reveal his pick, he, however, added that he will name a woman for the post and has shortlisted five candidates.

