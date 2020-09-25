'Not North Korea': Top leaders remind Trump after not quitting presidency threat

After the US President Donald Trump hinted on Wednesday that he might not accept defeat peacefully in the upcoming US elections, that are scheduled for November 03.

"We're going to have to see what happens," Trump told reporters. "I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster," the US president asserted.

However, the remark has not gone well with the Republican and Democractic top leaders who have warned Trump of dire consequences if he plants such doubts is Americans' minds.

The Republican Senate Speaker Mitch McConnell on Thursday felt it was important to reassure the American voters that the leader who emerges as the winner in the US elections 2020 will be taking over the office on January, as per the original plan.

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020 ×

The Democratic House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi — who has been a victim of name calling by Trump — reminded Trump that this was not North Korea, and dictatorship will not work here. "You are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President."

A critic of Trump, Senator Bernie Sanders too spoke against Trump's threat and said, "Under Donald Trump, we have a president who has little respect for our constitution or the rule of law."

Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 24, 2020 ×

Trump, he said, is "first president in the history of this country to refuse to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election."

"What he is saying is that if he wins the election, that's great. But if he loses, it's rigged, because the only way, the only way, he can lose is if it's rigged."

The leaders have spoken out after Trump has repeatedly blamed the mail-in voting system and alleged the system to be a fraud. On Wednesday he alleged that all the mail-in votes would somehow be for his rival Joe Biden.

"The ballots are out of control," he said. "Get rid of the ballots and you will have a very peaceful -- there won't be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation."

The FBI Director Chris Wray, however, rubbished these allegations and assured that the unit has not found any collaborated or individual efforts to manipulate the elections results "whether it's by mail or otherwise."

Later, the White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had to clear the air for Donald trump by telling the reporters that "the president will accept the results of a free and fair election."