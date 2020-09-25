Prosecutors open terror inquiry into Paris knife attack

French terrorism authorities are investigating a knife attack that wounded at least two people Friday near the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

A suspect has been arrested. The second suspect is on the run.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed that four people were injured. Two of those injured are in "critical" condition, the Paris police prefecture said.

The attack took place in the vicinity of the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, site of a terrorist attack in January 2015 that killed 12 people.

It is unclear what motivated the attack or whether it was linked to Charlie Hebdo.

An investigation was opened into "attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise," according to an official at the prosecutor's office.

Hebdo moved his offices after they were targetted in a 2015 Islamic extremist attack that left 12 people dead.

