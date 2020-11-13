Top 10 world news today: Pakistan open fires along LoC, Pompeo says Taiwan not part of China, and more

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that Taiwan not part of China. The Chinese ministry, however, struck back claiming it will take serious actions if any comments undermining China's core interests are passed again. Towards Asia, Pakistan troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector on Friday, including in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). While the forces are fighting against terrorism, the Indian medical experts welcomed the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country on Friday. The vaccine will enter its second and third phase of human trials soon.

Here are some of the top stories from the world on Friday:

Saudi warns 'iron first' response to extremists threatening its security

Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, warned those seeking to carry out jihadist acts of a "painful and severe punishment".

Taiwan not part of China, says Mike Pompeo; Beijing fumes

Pompeo's bold statement, which drew China's ire, goes hand-in-hand with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who views Taiwan as a sovereign nation, not part of 'one China' policy.

Pakistan opens fire in multiple positions along LoC; Indian Army hits back

Pakistan troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector on Friday, including in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir(J&K).

Watch: Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in India

The vaccine arrived in India on Friday after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories got approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 2 and 3 trials in the country.

In times of coronavirus, this place is witnessing overtourism

As per news reports New Zealanders are flocking to Chatham Islands. The usual tourism season begins from November and ends in March, that is, during the Summer months in Southern hemisphere. But this time, bookings are full till June 2021.

Russia's sanctions plan related to Navalny 'unjustified', says Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said "Russia has all the means at its disposal to get to the bottom of this crime and instead it levels sanctions against officials of other states."

Gli the cat, who made Istanbul's Hagia Sophia her own, dies of old age

Gli, which means 'union of love' of adoration in Turkish, was a mainstream presence at Hagia Sophia, with sightseers frequently scouring the structure to take photos of the green-looked at the cat.

Swiss photographer found not guilty of aiding Hong Kong attack

Marc Progin was accused of aiding and abetting public disorder in an incident in Hong Kong in which an employee of JP Morgan was punched. Progin has now been cleared of the charges and has been proven not guilty in the court.

US records highest single-day spike with over 150,000 new COVID-19 cases

United States reported more than 150,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day, driven by record infection counts in more than a dozen states.

England's infamous serial murderer 'Yorkshire Ripper' dies by COVID-19

Peter Sutcliffe, the murderer, was found guilty of killing nearly 13 women and attempting to kill seven more women in the UK in the late 1970s, and was arrested in 1981 where he pleaded guilty to all charges against him.