Pakistan opens fire in multiple positions along LoC; Indian Army hits back

WION Web Team New Delhi Nov 13, 2020, 05.52 PM(IST)

Indian Army destroys Pak bunkers along LoC Photograph:( AFP )

The Army said it has also foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC.

Pakistan troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector on Friday, including in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir(J&K).

Reports say two Army soldiers were killed in Uri and a BSF sub-inspector was killed in action in Haji Peer sector.

At least two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri in Baramulla district and a woman was reportedly killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector of Uri. Six persons have been killed in the firing by Pakistan forces.

At least seven to eight Pakistan Army soldiers have been killed by retaliatory firing by Indian Army, reports said.

The Army said it has also foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC. Sources in the Army have told WION that “India troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged.”

In a video, a Pakistani soldier could be seen moving out as an Indian shell hits a bunker on LoC.

In the morning, alert army men foiled an infiltration bid from across following which Pakistan fired on Army positions and civilian areas.

Defence spokesman informed that "suspicious movement" was observed by Indian troops at the forward posts along the LoC.

Officials said that BSF units along the LoC have been facing heavy firing. A BSF soldier  SI Rakesh Doval, 39, in Baramulla was killed after he sustained head injury during the firing.

(With inputs from Ieshan Bashir Wani)

