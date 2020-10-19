Intelligence agencies reveal Pakistan Army's strategy to unleash terror in J&K

Pakistan Army is conspiring to push large groups of terrorists in Kashmir in order to create disturbances, said security agencies, adding that Pakistan's Border Action Team is also active at some of the launch pads near Line of Control(LoC) in order to help the terrorists.

As per intelligence agencies report, a group of 80 terrorists have been spotted at launch pads of Athmuqam, Dudhniyal and Tahandapani areas opposite Karen sector. The presence of Pak Army SSG shows that they are planning for some BAT action near LoC.

A group of ten terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are currently stationed near Neelam Valley and are looking for an opportunity to infiltrate inside India.

According to security agencies, around 40 terrorists are camping at Pakistani villages in Sujian area. These terrorists are from Jaish and Al Badr. Around twenty terrorists are currently present opposite Krishna Ghati at Madarpur and Nattar areas, while 35 terrorists are camping opposite Bhimber Gali at Lanjot and are planning to enter India.

Security agencies reported that a group of 25 terrorists are camping at Rajaouri in Dak Khana area, while 35 terrorists are present opposite Naushera at Jhandi. All these terrorists are planning to infiltrate inside India with the help of Pakistan SSG.