England's infamous serial murderer 'Yorkshire Ripper' dies by COVID-19

The British serial killer dubbed as Yorkshire Ripper, who was found guilty of murdering 13 women in five years has been declared dead by the British officials after he contracted the novel coronavirus.

Peter Sutcliffe, the murderer, was found guilty of killing nearly 13 women and attempting to kill seven more women in the UK in the late 1970s, and was arrested in 1981 where he pleaded guilty to all charges against him. He was serving 20 life terms in the Frankland prison in County Durham.

Also read| UK PM's top aide Cummings set to quit, report says

As per the local reports, Sutcliffe was admitted in the University Hospital of North Durham, which is almost three miles away from the prison he was serving his sentence in. He was shifted to the hospital after he contracted the deadly virus and was pronounced dead in early hours on Friday.

He was also admitted to the hospital a few weeks before contracting the virus on suspicion of suffering heart attack. He was brought back to the prison after he recovered, and was later shifted to the hospital again for treatment of COVID-19. He was also reported to be obese and a diabetic, which had brought a decline in his health.

The murderer was 74 years old and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia while serving his 20 life terms in prison.

The UK has seen a surge in coronavirus cases and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Earlier, he was criticised for adopting a tiered approach for lockdown, which was later rolled back as the cases kept increasing.