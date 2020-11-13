In times of coronavirus, this place is witnessing overtourism

Coronavirus pandemic has forced nations to close borders and curtail tourism. The hospitality sector has taken a huge hit as people world over are afraid to go to a place where they may be mingling with unknown crowds. But there is a place that is witnessing overtourism. Welcome to Chatham Islands. The islands are off coast from New Zealand and are under the control of the country. The usually lean tourism industry is now witnessing demand that is far outstripping the supply.

Chatham Islands usually get just 2000 tourists in a year, according to BBC. But the year 2020 has been different.

It's well known that New Zealand is the country that is arguably credited for being the one that took comprehensive measures to curb coronavirus pandemic. This resulted in country lifting curfews and allowing public event without fear of community transmission. This factor is certain to have had an impact on the fact that one place witnessing overtourism is in New Zealand.

As per news reports New Zealanders are flocking to Chatham Islands. The usual tourism season begins from November and ends in March, that is, during the Summer months in Southern hemisphere. But this time, bookings are full till June 2021.

The islands are home to unique bird species and are also known for a colony of seals. Its beaches are serene as they are not on the usual list of popular tourist destinations. If you want a quiet escape from it all, Chatham Islands is the place to be.

International tourists will have to wait a while before they can visit these islands. New Zealand is yet to allow foreign tourists into the country. Till that happens New Zealanders have a chance to visit this neglected corner of their own country.