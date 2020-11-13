Gli the cat, who made Istanbul's Hagia Sophia her own, dies of old age

Gli, the famous 16-year-old beloved feline that made Istanbul's Hagia Sophia her own, has died of old age.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced the news on his Twitter account with the caption ''Hagia Sophia's cat Gli, who was being treated at a private veterinary clinic (Istanbul's) Levent (district) since Sept 24, unfortunately, passed away due to her old age.''

Gli’yi kaybetmenin üzüntüsünü yaşıyorum.



24 Eylül tarihinden beri Levent'teki özel bir veteriner kliniğinde tedavi gören #Ayasofya’nın kedisi Gli yaşlılığa bağlı olarak maalesef yaşamını yitirdi.😔



Seni hiç unutmayacağız #Gli 🐈#AyasofyaCami pic.twitter.com/Ly6IXsEMHJ — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) November 7, 2020 ×

Gli, which means 'union of love' of adoration in Turkish, was a mainstream presence at Hagia Sophia, with sightseers frequently scouring the structure to take photos of the green-looked at the cat.

Gli, the cat of Hagia Sopia

After being at a vet all week, the 16 year-old cat will now stay in a private room away from visitors for health reason. pic.twitter.com/XQ35iN6k7y — The Byzantine Legacy (@ByzantineLegacy) September 20, 2020 ×

She rose to fame after she was shot in 2009 being stroked by then US president Barack Obama during a visit to what exactly was then an exhibition hall with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's leader at that point.

Earlier this year, the 1,500-year-old Unesco World Heritage site changed from being an exhibition hall back to a mosque, after a Turkish court in July denied its status as a gallery. Supplications were offered inside the complex without precedent for a very long time on 24 July.

Information on Gli's passing has incited an overflowing of adoration and sympathies online from the individuals who followed her on her Instagram page.

I cried when I heard the news. One of my wish list is to travel to turkey one day and visit Hagia Sophia to see Gli 😭 https://t.co/x4mJAGBN8r — 💫 (@Ilatrh) November 8, 2020 ×

Very sad news for the team personally.



Gli, the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque's favourite feline resident, has died at the age of 16.



Whenever we visited Hagia Sophia, Gli would always look stunning and beautiful. We will miss her. May she rest in peace 😑#HagiaSophia #Gli pic.twitter.com/PVWmd4FfKg — Mughal-Imperial-Archives (@Mughal_imperial) November 8, 2020 ×

Umut Bahceci, a tour guide had started an Instagram account for Gli four years ago and now has more than 134,000 followers. It included Uskudar municipality mayor Hilmi Turkman and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

Gli's Instagram account is filled with photos of the cat, some tagged by the tourists who met her.

Hagia Sophia was a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before it was seized by Ottoman conquerors and served as a mosque until 1934.