Gli the cat, who made Istanbul's Hagia Sophia her own, dies of old age

WION Web Team Istanbul, Turkey Nov 13, 2020, 04.37 PM(IST)

Gli, the cat Photograph:( Reuters )

Gli, which means 'union of love' of adoration in Turkish, was a mainstream presence at Hagia Sophia, with sightseers frequently scouring the structure to take photos of the green-looked at the cat

Gli, the famous 16-year-old beloved feline that made Istanbul's Hagia Sophia her own, has died of old age.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced the news on his Twitter account with the caption ''Hagia Sophia's cat Gli, who was being treated at a private veterinary clinic (Istanbul's) Levent (district) since Sept 24, unfortunately, passed away due to her old age.''

She rose to fame after she was shot in 2009 being stroked by then US president Barack Obama during a visit to what exactly was then an exhibition hall with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's leader at that point. 

Earlier this year, the 1,500-year-old Unesco World Heritage site changed from being an exhibition hall back to a mosque, after a Turkish court in July denied its status as a gallery. Supplications were offered inside the complex without precedent for a very long time on 24 July.

Information on Gli's passing has incited an overflowing of adoration and sympathies online from the individuals who followed her on her Instagram page.

Umut Bahceci, a tour guide had started an Instagram account for Gli four years ago and now has more than 134,000 followers. It included Uskudar municipality mayor Hilmi Turkman and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

Gli's Instagram account is filled with photos of the cat, some tagged by the tourists who met her.

Hagia Sophia was a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before it was seized by Ottoman conquerors and served as a mosque until 1934.

