Watch: Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in India

India's capital city New Delhi has announced the third wave of the novel coronavirus. Other parts of the country, too, are observing a surge in the COVID-19 cases, and the medical experts are expecting a similar or more increase in the number of cases with the onset of winters.

The country, like other parts of the world, is waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine, and India has brought in Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, to India for the final stage of human trials.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is being hailed as world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine arrived in India on Friday after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories got approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 2 and 3 trials in the country.

The news broke out after a video started circulating on social media platforms such as Twitter in which containers with logos of Sputnik V and Dr Reddy's were being opened and unloaded by local officials from a small truck.

Sputnik in India for clinical trials!

Sputnik in India for clinical trials!

Wonder how govt will distribute initial doses! Would it be SC -15%, ST - 7.5%, OBC - 27%, Others - 4.5%, EWC - 10% and Normal Citizens - 36%? pic.twitter.com/8p7Il4uOJp — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) November 12, 2020

This video went viral after some reports stated that the Russian vaccine is nearly 92 per cent effective in acting against the novel coronavirus. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund has also stated that India will get the vaccine on a priority basis. However, the offer stands only if the Indian regulators approve the vaccine in the hopeful time period. Dmitriev claimed that if the Indian regulators take longer to approve the vaccine, it will be passed on to other countries.

As of now, the cost of the vaccine has not been finalised. However, the officials are hoping the price of this Russian vaccine to be lower than the vaccines being prepared by the other countries.

India will be starting the phase 2 and 3 trials soon, while countries such as Belarus, UAE, Venezuela and a few others have already started phase 3 trials.