Top 10 world news today: Navalny's poisoning case, typhoon in East China Sea and more

Head of world chemical arms watchdog expresses 'concern' over Navalny's poisoning case

The head of the world chemical arms watchdog, Fernando Arias has said that the body was ready to help any member country that asked for its assistance.

After banning Indians, Malaysia adds US, UK and France citizens to 'no entry' list

As per the notification that came on Tuesday, all immigrants returning to the country from these countries will not be granted entry, starting from September 07.

Donald Trump threatens to cut federal funding for 'lawless' cities

The decision was not welcomed by few of the Governors who feel that Trump's cut-back comes at a point when the states need more funding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

'We are not doing enough': Ethiopia admits not helping enough to assist migrants in Saudi

The statement came after the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed faced immense criticism at home and from overseas for facilitating the return of the migrants who got stuck due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong court finds Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai not guilty in criminal intimidation case

The judge reportedly said that she found "insufficient evidence" asserting that Apple Daily's founder did not mean to harm a reporter during the 2017 incident.

US defends intelligence report on Russians claim about Joe Biden's mental health

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday defended its move to withhold distribution of an intelligence report that said Russia was trying to portray Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as mentally unstable.

One person rescued after cargo ship with 43 people sank off Japan due to typhoon

A cargo ship, which carried 43 crew members and nearly 6,000 cows, sank after encountering a typhoon in the East China Sea, one of the rescued survivors said on Thursday.

Pandemic threatens refugee children's limited schooling: UN

While the UNHCR said a shift in methodology made it difficult to compare with data from previous years, it noted the statistics, dire as they look, actually represent a small improvement.

Daniel Prude: Video shows black man suffocating after cops put hood on his head in US

A black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.

Steroids cut death rates among critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20%, an analysis of seven international trials found on Wednesday, prompting the World Health Organisation to update its advice on treatment.