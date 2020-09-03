Head of world chemical arms watchdog expresses 'concern' over Navalny's poisoning case

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' Director-GeneralFernando Arias on Thursday expressed "grave concern" after Germany said that Alexei Navalny had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.

Also read: Kremlin sees 'no reason' to blame Russian state over Navalny

The head of the world chemical arms watchdog, Fernando Arias has said that the body was ready to help any member country that asked for its assistance.

"Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, any poisoning of an individual through the use of a nerve agent is considered a use of chemical weapons. Such an allegation is a matter of grave concern," Arias said in a statement.

Arias added that the "use of chemical weapons by anyone under any circumstances" was "reprehensible and wholly contrary to the legal norms established by the international community."

"The OPCW continues to monitor the situation and stands ready to engage with and to assist any states parties that may request its assistance," The OPCW chief said.

On Wednesday, Germany said that it was going to contact the watchdog for the case. However, it did not say if it would seek its help, as it is entitled to under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

(Inputs from AFP)