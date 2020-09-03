Hong Kong court finds Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai not guilty in criminal intimidation case

Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai,71, was found not guilty of criminal intimidation by a court on Thursday.

Lai had denied charge criminal intimidation over an incident involving Tiananmen massacre vigil in 2017.

The Hong Kong media mogul was arrested by officials under the controversial national security law last month but was later released.

The judge reportedly said that she found "insufficient evidence" asserting that Apple Daily's founder did not mean to harm a reporter during the 2017 incident and appeared to be acting out of "impulse and anger".

Lai faces another five criminal investigations. Last month Hong Kong police had raided Apple Daily's office and arrested him over suspicion of breaching the national security law.