Top 10 world news today: Markets crash, coronavirus outbreak, Russia sends warships to Syria and more

Chinese navy destroyer used laser on Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft: US Pacific Fleet

The US Pacific Fleet said Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft was lased by the China's navy destroyer with calling it "unsafe" and "unprofessional".

Oil prices crash 4% over spread of coronavirus, on track for biggest weekly drop in over 4 years

Global oil prices crashed four per cent on Friday over the spread of coronavirus as panic gripped world markets worldwide.

Oil prices are on track to record the biggest slump in more than four years.

Sensex, Nifty crash as global markets dive over spread of coronavirus

Sensex dived more than 1,400 points today as share prices globally were on track for the worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008 with coronavirus taking a heavy toll on trade.

Coronavirus epidemic to cost world tourism at least $22 billion: Global tourism body

The deadly coronavirus epidemic will cost world tourism at least $22 billion owing to a drop in spending by Chinese tourists, the head of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said Thursday.

Gender inequality a question of power; make this the century of women’s equality: UN chief

The secretary-general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has said that Gender inequality is fundamentally a question of power and called for men everywhere to support women's rights.

Russia sends warships to Syria, blames Ankara for killing of Turkish troops

Russia on Friday said it was sending two warships armed with cruise missiles to waters off the Syrian coast and blamed Ankara for the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib region the previous day.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested on illegal assembly charges

Hong Kong police arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists on Friday on charges of illegal assembly.

33 Turkish soldiers killed in airstrike by Syrian regime forces in Idlib

At least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed as violence escalates in Syria's Idlib province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemning "indiscriminate" attacks by the Assad regime and Russia.

Hybrid cars produce more CO2 than older vehicles in UK: Study

According to a research, the latest cars on the road in the UK emit more carbon dioxide (CO2) than older vehicles.

The research carried out by watchdog Which? found petrol, diesel and hybrid cars have been producing seven per cent more CO2 at an average than older vehicles.

Californian couple clone their dog for $50,000 after its demise

A Californian couple was so heartbroken to say goodbye to their dog that they cloned him.

Alicia and David Tschirhart believed that their dog Marley was perfect. And to keep a part of him alive they cloned him.

Scotland can become first nation to offer free sanitary napkins and tampons

The Scottish parliament advanced legislation on Tuesday that would ensure free universal access to tampons, pads and other menstrual products, in a huge stride for the global movement against period poverty.