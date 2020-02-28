Scotland can become first nation to offer free sanitary napkins and tampons

Scotland is all set to become the first nation to make tampons and sanitary pads free.

The Scottish parliament advanced legislation on Tuesday that would ensure free universal access to tampons, pads and other menstrual products, in a huge stride for the global movement against period poverty.

Its champion is Monica Lennon, a Scottish Parliament member who has led a years-long campaign to build support for the measure.

She first proposed the bill in 2017.

"This is an amazing victory for everyone who has campaigned for free universal access to period products and who has convinced the Scottish Government to back this ground-breaking Bill," Lennon said.

The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill passed through the first stage with 112 votes in favour and one abstention.

The bill now moves to the second stage, where members of the Scottish parliament can propose amendments before it is given final consideration in stage three.

It aims to tackle period poverty, the stigma around menstruation and the impact that periods have on education.

During the debate, it's propounder Lennon said, "women and girls are too often left behind in the political process, this is a chance to put them first and do something that is truly groundbreaking on gender equality."

"Menstruation is normal and free universal access to tampons, pads and reusable options should be normal too," she added.

The Scottish government has made other efforts to tackle period poverty in the last few years.

In 2019, it allocated £4 million to make period products available for free in libraries and recreational centres.

In 2018, the government had announced that students in schools, colleges and universities across the countries would be able to access sanitary products for free, through a £5.2 million investment.