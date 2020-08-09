Top 10 world news today: Macron's clarion call for support for Lebanon, South Korea floods, and more

'Lebanon's future at stake': Macron tells donor countries during UN-backed conference

"We must all work together to ensure that neither violence nor chaos prevails," he added. "It is the future of Lebanon that is at stake."

Pope Francis urges international solidarity for Lebanon

The pope urged all the church leaders in Lebanon to lead by example.

30 people die in South Korea as heavy rain trigger floods and landslides

The country saw nearly half of the deaths in the past three days, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The rain has wreaked havoc since the beginning of the month.

Lebanon information minister quits in wake of Beirut explosion

"After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media, apologising to the Lebanese public for failing them.

Beirut port blast crater 43 metres deep: Security official

"The explosion in the port left a crater 43 meters deep," the Lebanese security official told AFP, citing assessments by French experts working in the disaster area.

Japan's Abe to avoid visit to war-linked shrine on 75th war anniversary: Jiji

Abe’s last visit to the shrine, shortly after he took office in December 2013, caused outrage in China and South Korea

US begins highest level Taiwan visit in decades

During the three-day visit Health Secretary Alex Azar will meet President Tsai Ing-wen

Grounded Mauritius ship operator apologises for oil leak

The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. Fuel started leaking from the cracked vessel on Thursday

Professor, who accurately predicted every US election since 1984, says Biden will beat Trump

American University Professor Allan Lichtman is famous for accurately predicting the winner of every US presidential election since 1984.

Egypt’s sexual assault accusations spotlight social stigmas

Like high-profile trials in the United States where the now global women’s rights hashtag took off, prosecutors launched charges in Egypt’s best-known recent case.