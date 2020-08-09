30 people die in South Korea as heavy rain trigger floods and landslides

South Korea is witnessing its longest monsoon in seven years that has triggered floods and landslides in the country. The heavy rain has left 30 people dead and 12 missing, as per officials said on Sunday.

The country saw nearly half of the deaths in the past three days, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The rain has wreaked havoc since the beginning of the month.

Over 3,700 people have been displaced since Friday due to floods caused by the rain in the country's hardest-hit southern region.

South Korean officials have evacuated nearly 6,000 people from their homes across the country this month, out of them, 4,600 of them are staying at temporary shelters.

The authorities have issued landslide warnings in 24 regions. 667 landslides have been reported so far in August.

Among the victims was a man in his 80s who was found dead after he was buried in a landslide with his tractor. A 61-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were killed after their home was swallowed by a landslide.

The situation will worsen as Typhoon Jangmi, the season's fifth typhoon is forecast to strike the southern region from Monday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The typhoon will bring in heavy rain that will cause further damage to the flooded regions in the country.