Pope Francis urges international solidarity for Lebanon

Pope Francis has called for international solidarity with Lebanon on Sunday after a massive explosion in Beirut killed over 150 people and injuring 6,000. France has stepped in to help the country and is hosting an international donors conference to aid reconstruction efforts.

The pope urged all the church leaders in Lebanon to lead by example.

"Last Tuesday's catastrophe calls on all of us, starting with the Lebanese people, to work together for the common good of this beloved country," he said.

The church in Lebanon should stay close to the people in their hour of need, with "solidarity and compassion", he said, speaking after weekly prayers in Saint Peter's Square.

"I also renew my appeal for generous help from the international community," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently hosting an UN-backed virtual conference to drum up aid for Lebanon after the massive Beirut port blast.

(Inputs from AFP)