Top 10 world news today: Japan expands emergency, G20 to provide debt relief, and more

Coronavirus could reoccur in 2024, social distancing should continue in US for two years: Harvard study

As US President Trump contemplates lifting the social distancing measures, a study has found that the outbreak of coronavirus could occur as laste as in 2024 with social distancing measures to be extended for the next two years.

Yemeni man convicted for attacking Spanish theatre group executed by Saudi Arabia

The ministry released a statement confirming the execution, it read: "The death sentence was carried out... in Riyadh."

Japan expands coronavirus emergency nationwide amid spike in cases

Osaka's Mayor Ichiro Matsui appealed to his countrymen to donate raincoats of 'any colour' for hospital workers as they struggled to get protective gear amid rising number of cases.

Coronavirus death toll in Spain crosses 19,000; casualties may be higher, say reports

Spain also recorded 5,183 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus: G20 agrees to provide debt relief to poorest countries

The G20 also reiterated its commitment to using 'all possible tools' to tackle the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Finland's economy shrinking 2% per month of lockdown: ministry

The impossibility of predicting the spread of the virus makes the current economic outlook "extremely uncertain", the ministry said.

Coronavirus: A virus that hits all faiths tests religion's tie to science

Tanzania's president claimed the coronavirus "cannot sit in the body of Christ".

China may be hit by second wave of coronavirus in November, says expert

Zhang Wenhong, who heads the Covid-19 clinical expert team in Shanghai, said countries would have to take a flexible approach to recurring outbreaks.

Europe remains in eye of the storm: WHO on coronavirus pandemic

France has lost over 17,000 lives to the virus with 134, 582 cases of the virus.

Coronavirus pandemic could have 'considerable impact' on mental health: Experts

In a paper published in Lancet Psychiatry, a panel of 24 experts highlighted why more funds are required as people are already experiencing mental trauma and fears.