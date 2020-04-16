Yemeni man convicted for attacking Spanish theatre group executed by Saudi Arabia

According to the interior ministry, Saudi Arabia has executed a Yemeni man who was convicted of carrying out a knife attack on a Spanish theatre group. The execution took place on Thursday.

An attack that took place on November 11 during a live performance in Riyadh. Four members of the group were wounded in the attack. The attack convict's name was Imad al-Mansouri and the state media linked the attack to Al-Qaeda.

The ministry released a statement confirming the execution, it read: "The death sentence was carried out... in Riyadh."

The convict was accused of going on a stabbing spree during the "Riyadh Season" entertainment festival. Saudi has been easing their restrictions on entertainment and this was the first-ever onslaught since the move.

According to the local media, the assailant was following orders from an Al-Qaeda leader but the militant group has not claimed the responsibility on this attack.

Al-Qaeda has been present on the Arabian peninsula carrying out various attacks, the group is currently operating in Yemen. Saudi Arabia and Al-Qaeda have been in a war. Saudi along with the Yemeni government has been in a fight with the Huthi rebels and Al-Qaeda.

The Kingdom of Saudi endeavors to diversify the economy by holding special sports events, entertainment concerts to ease their dependency on oil.