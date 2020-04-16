Europe remains in eye of the storm: WHO on coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that "Europe remains in the eye of the storm" with regard to coronavirus pandemic sweeping the continent.

Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe urged European nations to put controls in place before easing the lockdown. Germany on Thursday had announced a gradual easing of curbs with Spain which has been hard hit with the virus also allowing shops to reopen with restrictions.

French President Macron had said the country could revise its lockdown restrictions after May 11. Italy has been the worst hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic with 165,155 cases of the virus and 21, 645 deaths.

Spain too has been reeling, it has lost over 18,000 lives and has 180, 659 cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre's live tracker.

France has lost over 17,000 lives to the virus with 134, 582 cases of the virus. Germany has 134, 753 cases of COVID-19 having lost 3,804 people to the virus so far, accoring to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.