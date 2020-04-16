Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 2 million; death toll rises to 136,908

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 20 lacs worldwide on Thursday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.



Also read: US sets another grim milestone, records over 2,500 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours



The total number climbed from 1 million to 2 million confirmed cases in less than two weeks, and more than 600,000 cases have been recorded in the US alone.



Also Read: Global situation is grim, US decision on WHO will undermine cooperation, says China

COVID-19 has now infected 2,062,485 people worldwide and 136,908 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 510,336 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to America.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

The United States on Wednesday recorded a little over 2,500 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country.

The country overall has witnessed 28,326 and more than 6.3 lakh Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, more than any other country so far.