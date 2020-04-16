Coronavirus could reoccur in 2024, social distancing should continue in US for two years: Harvard study

As US President Trump contemplates lifting the social distancing measures, a study has found that the outbreak of coronavirus could occur as laste as in 2024 with social distancing measures to be extended for the next two years.



According to a Harvard study, the re-emergence of COVID-19 was possible till 2024 with "prolonged or intermittent distancing may be necessary into 2022”.

The study said until a vaccine was found to combat the virus, social distancing should be kept in place. “Even in the event of apparent elimination, Sars-CoV-2 surveillance should be maintained since a resurgence in contagion could be possible as late as 2024,” it said.

The United States has the highest number of infected cases in the world numbering 639,664 with all states reporting cases. President Trump had declared all states of the United States as disaster zones.

On Wednesday, the United States reported over 2,500 deaths in the last 24 hours as the death toll due to the virus continued to surge.

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center, 28,326 people have died due to the virus which is the highest in the world.

Despite this, Trump said data suggested that the US had "passed the peak on new cases". According to reports, nine states in the country have less than 1,000 cases and less than 30 new cases per day.

Trump said his administration is using every available authority to accelerate the development, study and develop therapies and treatments.

"Ultimately, what we want to come up with is a safe vaccine, but frankly, the therapies to me are the most important because it takes care of people right now," the US president asserted,



