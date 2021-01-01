Top 10 world news today: Iran vows resistance in Soleimani killing, dozens of cars torched in France and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 01, 2021, 07.27 PM(IST)

File photo Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Check out what's making news around the globe

Soleimani killing: Iran vows 'resistance'; says murderers not safe

F

France: Dozens of cars torched on New Year’s Eve by rioters on violence spree

F

Indian panel recommends use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine with conditions

F

Provincial govt to pay for Pakistan Hindu temple destroyed by mob

F

WHO grants 'emergency validation' to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine

F

Drug prices to hike in 2021 as pandemic jolts revenues: Report

F

Big relief and some caution for Gibraltarians after UK-Spain deal

F

Indonesian fisherman finds Chinese drone submarine on possible mission

F

Wisconsin pharmacist arrested for removing 500 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

COVID

New York Stock Exchange to delist Chinese telecom firms on US executive order

F

Read in App