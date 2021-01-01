Top 10 world news today: Iran vows resistance in Soleimani killing, dozens of cars torched in France and more

File photo Photograph:( Agencies )
Soleimani killing: Iran vows 'resistance'; says murderers not safe
France: Dozens of cars torched on New Year’s Eve by rioters on violence spree
Indian panel recommends use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine with conditions
Provincial govt to pay for Pakistan Hindu temple destroyed by mob
WHO grants 'emergency validation' to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Drug prices to hike in 2021 as pandemic jolts revenues: Report
Big relief and some caution for Gibraltarians after UK-Spain deal
Indonesian fisherman finds Chinese drone submarine on possible mission
Wisconsin pharmacist arrested for removing 500 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
New York Stock Exchange to delist Chinese telecom firms on US executive order