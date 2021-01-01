Indian panel recommends emergency use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine with conditions

Expert panel at Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has recommended emergency use of Covishield (AstraZeneca) vaccine for coronavirus vaccination in India. The panel has recommended AstraZeneca vaccine with certain conditions. The vaccine is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Serum Institute of India (SII) will manufacture the vaccine.

A decision on coronavirus vaccine made by Bharat Biotech is also likely.

As per reports, Serum Institute of India has already stored more than 50 million doses of Astrazeneca vaccine. SII had said several months ago that half of the vaccines it manufactures will be for vaccination purpose in India.

Indian government said on Wednesday that Pfizer Inc had sought more time to present data for emergency authorisation of a vaccine it has developed with Germany's BioNTech.

AstraZeneca/ Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has already got approval in Britain and Argentina for urgent public use. USA, which has approved Pfizer vaccine is likely to approve use of Astrazeneca vaccine in April. as per reports received on Thursday.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, the military-led US effort for vaccines, told reporters that US trials and assessments would be complete for approval "sometime in early April."

"Several tens of millions of doses will have been manufactured... and therefore will be available for use if the data supports its approval," he said.

