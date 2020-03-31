Top 10 world news today: Global COVID-19 cases, Spain sees record 849 deaths and more

Coronavirus outbreak: Global cases cross 800000; death toll rises to 38,743





After Italy, Spain has suffered the world's second most deadly outbreak which has now claimed 8,189 lives there.

Worldwide lockdown hardens as Spain sees deadliest day





The virus has claimed nearly 38,000 lives worldwide in a health crisis that is rapidly reorganising political power, hammering the global economy and the daily existence of some 3.6 billion people.

