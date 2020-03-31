'This is wonderful!' Ivanka Trump thanks PM Modi for sharing yoga videos

Some key members of US delegation, selected politicians and industrialists will join Ivanka and Modi on a 101-seater dining table, on which the Nizam used to dine with his guests. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
PM Modi in a tweet on Tuesday said that he practices yoga once or twice a week.
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter shared yoga videos on his official Twitter account.
This is wonderful! Thank you @narendramodi!#TogetherApart https://t.co/k52G4viwDs— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 31, 2020
''Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net,'' Modi tweeted.
''I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi,'' he added.
Responding to Modi's tweet, Ivanka said '' This is wonderful! Thank you @narendramodi! #TogetherApart''.