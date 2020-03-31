'This is wonderful!' Ivanka Trump thanks PM Modi for sharing yoga videos

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter shared yoga videos on his official Twitter account.

PM Modi in a tweet on Tuesday said that he practices yoga once or twice a week.

''Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net,'' Modi tweeted.

''I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi,'' he added.

Responding to Modi's tweet, Ivanka said '' This is wonderful! Thank you @narendramodi! #TogetherApart''.