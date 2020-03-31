'This is wonderful!' Ivanka Trump thanks PM Modi for sharing yoga videos

WION Web Team New Delhi Mar 31, 2020, 05.36 PM(IST)

PM Modi in a tweet on Tuesday said that he practices yoga once or twice a week.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter shared yoga videos on his official Twitter account.

''Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net,'' Modi tweeted.

''I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi,'' he added. 

Responding to Modi's tweet, Ivanka said '' This is wonderful! Thank you @narendramodi#TogetherApart''. 

 