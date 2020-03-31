You can now go on a date with Emilia Clarke if you make COVID-19 donation

If you are not already donating for the cause of coronavirus then here’s your motivation.

You can now go on a virtual date with celebrated actor Emilia Clarke if you donate for the cause.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress shared a video on Instagram on Monday and said that 12 donors will be randomly selected from around the world for a virtual dinner with her.

She was heard saying, "We’ll cook it together and eat it together. And we will discuss lots of things on isolation and fear and also funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can’t really cook. So it’s going to be fun."

In the video she also set the donation amount to 250,000 pounds.

This is a drive in partnership with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts and the University College London Hospital. It aims to help the NHS (National Health Service which is a publicly funded healthcare system of the UK to free up beds for coronavirus patients by helping people recover from brain injuries at home.

She said, "We are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so brain injury survivors have somewhere to go and somewhere to feel safe and somewhere to not feel so alone and isolated, which I think is a good thing. We need to do all we can to release as many beds as possible to free up our hardworking NHS.”

A lot of actors and celebrities around the world have been donating for providing medical support, food and other essential services at a time when everyone deals with coronavirus pandemic. In India, a number of Bollywood celebs have come forward with donation too.

