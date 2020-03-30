The Beatles' George Harrison's 'Inner Light' viral challenge has an Indian connection

The Beatles’ guitarist late George Harrison’s Material World Foundation is actively partciipating in keeping the fans entertained during the time of coronavirus pandemic as everyone is self isolating and is in quarantine in their homes.

Along with the $500,000 donation to the charities MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save The Children and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders); they have now kickstarted a social media challenge called “Inner Light”challenge.

For all those who are The Beatles’ fans will know that this is the name of their one of the most popular singles. The challenge is inspired by the Harrison-penned song, "The Inner Light," which marked the first composition by the guitarist to be issued as a Beatles single.

The single has an Indian connection too as it was heavily inspired by The Beatles' studies in India with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. It was originally released in 1968 as the B-side to the band's "Lady Madonna."

According to the challenge, fans are now being asked to share their favourite line from the lyrics with the hashtag #innerlight2020 on social media, with the Material World Foundation encouraging them to "sing it, play it, hum it, strum it, paint it, knit it, chant it, plant it, pray or meditate."

For each post, the Foundation will donate another dollar (up to $100,000) to the COVID-19 pandemic relief.

In an official statement, Harrison's widow, Olivia said, "These lyrics sung by George are a positive reminder to all of us who are isolating, in quarantine or respecting the request to shelter in place. Let's get and stay connected at this difficult time. There are things we can do to help and we invite you to share your Inner Light.”

