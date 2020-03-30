Elton John brings together Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and more for a coronavirus charity concert

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, public gatherings and events have all been called off. With most cities under lockdown and the disease spread far and wide the only option is to stay home and stay safe. Elton John on Sunday night brought together some of the biggest names of the music industry for a charity concert that would help those whose lives have been affected by the pandemic.



Termed as 'Living Room Concert for America' - the event had a star-studded lineup including performances by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and Alicia Keys.



All the artists went on air from their respective homes and the 73-year old John who played the host, kickstarted the event with an uplifting speech. " Here we are, all together at home. You`ve got your family and loved ones, and I`ve got mine close too. ... We`re taking care of each other through this crisis," the five-time Grammy winner said. "Let me tell you what`s going to keep us together: All the goodness that`s happening in the world. There are doctors, nurses, and scientists on the front lines. They`re living proof that most superheroes don`t wear capes," the legendary singer further added.



The one-hour special musical event paid tribute to the front-line responders, and all medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus that has brought the whole world to a stand-still.



The concert was also an initiative to raise money for charities like Feeding America and the First Responders Children`s Foundation.



The star-studded concert featured performances among others by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Green Day`s Joe Armstrong, Lizzo, and Demi Lovato.